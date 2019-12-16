The Record-Journal Obituaries
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
More Obituaries for Helen Wiktor
Helen J. Wiktor


1930 - 2019
Helen J. Wiktor Obituary
Helen J. Wiktor, 89, beloved wife of the late Benjamin P. Wiktor passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at MidState Medical Center.

Born on Feb. 15, 1930 in Southington, Helen was the daughter of the late Adolph and Sophie (Maguda) Kizilski. She grew up in Southington where she attended local schools. In 1952 she married her husband and moved to Meriden. Helen was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. She liked to paint, landscapes and flowers were her favorite. Helen was a beautiful crocheter. She generously made numerous afghans for almost everyone she knew or organization she was a part of. Helen and Ben loved to travel all of the United States but most of all, she especially loved family gatherings. Nothing was more important to her then being with her family and friends. Helen was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Wiktor is survived by her two sons: Michael S. Wiktor and his wife Mary of Wethersfield, Thomas Wiktor of FL; her daughter Diane Gurtowski and her husband Robert Jr. of Meriden; her brother and sister-in-law William and Shirley Kizilski; a sister-in-law Jeanette Kizilski; three cherished grandchildren: Lorie Gurtowski, Robert Gurtowski and his wife Rosie, Justin Gurtowski and her great grandson Brennen Gurtowski.

Helen's family are grateful for the wonderful care shown her by the staff at the Village at Kensington Place.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. directly at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will be private. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers or donations, in her memory, Helen's wish is for you to visit with an elderly family member, friend or neighbor.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 16, 2019
