Helen (Cuccaro) LeTourneau, 94, of Killingworth, CT, wife of the late Lawrence J. LeTourneau, passed away on April 27th at Aaron Manor, where she lived for the last 8 years, surrounded by her kind and loving caregivers.Born in Meriden, CT, to late parents Pompe and Sophie Cuccaro, Helen loved working at the family business Meriden Transfer Storage/Cuccaro Moving Co. and later at The Russell Hall Co. She frequently and happily reminisced about those fond memories.She is survived by her daughter Patti (John Hutchinson) of Killingworth, CT; Peter (Marie) LeTourneau; and John (Barbara) LeTourneau of Wallingford, CT.Her much loved grandchildren: Parker and Erin Hutchinson, Annie Grace, William (Diana) LeTourneau, Kristen Leigh, and the late Allyson LeTourneau; her great-grandchildren: Lauren Dihlmann, Daniel Flynn, Sophia and Miles Melillo; and great, great-grandchildren: Ameilya and Carter Flynn; along with many nieces and nephews, whom she adored.Helen was a remarkable woman known for her bright smile and love of entertaining her family and extended family. Everyone was always welcome at her table. Not one to sit still for very long, you would often find her baking, gardening, knitting or participating in local clubs and town activities. She would end her busy days with a good book, a decaf coffee, and slice of her freshly baked cranberry nut bread or blueberry buckle.Mass and private services to be held at a later date to be determined.The family respectfully requests In Lieu of Flowers memorial donations be sent to: Aaron Manor Resident Council (To be used for daily activities and caregiver appreciation), Aaron Manor, 3 South Wig Hill Road, Chester, CT 06413 Attn: Robin Sanson. Helen loved her daily activities and her caregivers.