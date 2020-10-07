Helen M. (Bourque) Albert, 83, of Oakdale, CT, formerly of South Meriden, CT, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard H. Albert.
Helen was born in Ontario, Canada March 22, 1937, a daughter of the late Abel and Florestine (Massé) Bourque. Helen's passion was teaching and special education; she taught French at Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford in the early days of her career. Later, she worked as a teacher and Administrative Assistant at the Curtis School in Meriden and later, the Webb School in Cheshire, until her retirement. Helen was a member of Yalesville United Methodist Church where she was a member of the quilting club and at one point helped make 100 quilts that were donated to the C.O.V.E. She enjoyed volunteering at Masonic Home and Master's Manna and made many cherished friends at YUMC.
She is survived by her daughter, Janis Albert and her husband Christopher Houle of Oakdale; her son, Danny Albert of Southington; her grandchildren, Taylor and Dylan Albert, and Jared and Nicolas Houle; her brothers, Leo Bourque and his wife Denise, Rejean Bourque and his wife Nicole and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Chandelle Albert; and her brothers, Raoul, Laurent, Jean-Gilles and Aurele Bourque.
Helen touched the lives of many people, everywhere she went. She was known to be kind and joyful with a great sense of humor and always sought to help and uplift others. She will be missed.
Due to COVID restrictions, A private family funeral service will be held. A recording of the service will be available Saturday to view on Helen's online obituary page at www.wallingfordfh.com
Gifts in her memory may be sent to Master's Manna, 42 Cherry St., Wallingford, CT 06492.www.wallingfordfh.com