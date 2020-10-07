1/1
Helen M. Albert
1937 - 2020
Helen M. (Bourque) Albert, 83, of Oakdale, CT, formerly of South Meriden, CT, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard H. Albert.

Helen was born in Ontario, Canada March 22, 1937, a daughter of the late Abel and Florestine (Massé) Bourque. Helen's passion was teaching and special education; she taught French at Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford in the early days of her career. Later, she worked as a teacher and Administrative Assistant at the Curtis School in Meriden and later, the Webb School in Cheshire, until her retirement. Helen was a member of Yalesville United Methodist Church where she was a member of the quilting club and at one point helped make 100 quilts that were donated to the C.O.V.E. She enjoyed volunteering at Masonic Home and Master's Manna and made many cherished friends at YUMC.

She is survived by her daughter, Janis Albert and her husband Christopher Houle of Oakdale; her son, Danny Albert of Southington; her grandchildren, Taylor and Dylan Albert, and Jared and Nicolas Houle; her brothers, Leo Bourque and his wife Denise, Rejean Bourque and his wife Nicole and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Chandelle Albert; and her brothers, Raoul, Laurent, Jean-Gilles and Aurele Bourque.

Helen touched the lives of many people, everywhere she went. She was known to be kind and joyful with a great sense of humor and always sought to help and uplift others. She will be missed.

Due to COVID restrictions, A private family funeral service will be held. A recording of the service will be available Saturday to view on Helen's online obituary page at www.wallingfordfh.com

Gifts in her memory may be sent to Master's Manna, 42 Cherry St., Wallingford, CT 06492.

www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
5 entries
October 6, 2020
I will miss taking her to Maine with me Most of the time it was spur of the moment and if she didn’t have anything going on she would say yes and she would surprise my mother with her presence. We always had fun with Helen . Janis and Danny sorry for your loss You both really took good care of your mom. Love, Holly Albert
Holly Albert
Family
October 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of your Moms passing. Our prayers are with your Mom May she Rest In Peace. Sending our heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Keri and Tony Curcio
Friend
October 6, 2020
Touteses sympathies pour le décès de tante Helen. Mon père aimait beaucoup sa petite soeur et ils sont maintenant réunis. Love Claire, fille de Laurent et Pauline
Claire Bourque
Family
October 6, 2020
I lost a very dear friend and sister-in-law. She will forever be in my heart. My Sympathy and love to Janis, Danny and their family
Dora Theriault
Family
October 6, 2020
Aunt Helen, thank you for all the wonderful memories. You and Uncle Barn were such a huge part of my childhood. I will remember all of the awesome talks we had and how much you loved my family. Love you
The Tricarico Family
Family
