Helen M. Fontanella, 101, wife of the late Atilio A. Fontanella, died at her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Born in Meriden on October 13, 1918, she was the daughter of the late John and Jennie (Avitable) Papallo. She was a lifelong Meriden resident and attended Meriden Schools. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Helen was a devoted and loving mother, wife and grandmother. She loved traveling and her trips to the casinos.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Fontanella and daughters, Carol Fontanella and Sandra Fenn, the loves of her life, her grandchildren Megan Fenn and Corey Fenn and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Rose Cotrona, Mary Carabetta and Caroline Ruggiero and two brothers, Nicholas Papallo and Joseph Papallo.
Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no calling hours and the family will hold a private service. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com