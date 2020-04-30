|
Helen M. (Orosz) Huskes, 71, of Wallingford, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of Wayne A. Huskes for 49 years. Helen was born in Meriden, December 3, 1948, the daughter of Bernard and Bertha (Sittnick) Orosz. A lifelong Wallingford resident, she graduated from Lyman Hall High School and went on to nursing school where she graduated from the Hospital of St. Raphael's as an LPN. For 35 years Helen worked as an LPN at the Regency House of Wallingford. She treasured spending time at her vacation home In Deerfield Beach, Florida and traveling extensively with her husband all over Europe and the US. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a kind-hearted person who dedicated her life to helping those around her. She will be dearly missed by all. In addition to her husband Wayne, she is survived by her two sons, Mathias Huskes and his wife Christine of Meriden, Nicholas Huskes and his wife Deborah of North Haven; four grandchildren, Madison, Owen, Coleton and Nicholas; her brothers and sisters; Bernard Orosz, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of North Branford, Cathy Cote of Waterbury, Mary Catala and her husband James of Wallingford, Thomas Orosz of Wallingford, Michael Orosz of Wallingford, and Craig Orosz of Middlefield. She is predeceased by her parents; her two sisters Jean Noel Orosz and Monica Logan and her brother James Orosz. Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020