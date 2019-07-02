Home

Helen M. Wollschlager


12/24/1917 - 6/27/2019
Helen M. Wollschlager Obituary
Helen M. (Grover) Wollschlager, 101, a longtime resident of Fairview in Groton, died June 27, 2019 after a long battle with dementia.

Born in East Hampton, MA she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Julia (LeVitre) Grover.

She is survived by her two sons, John V. Wollschlager III of Atlanta, GA and James Wollschlager D.D.S (Carol) of Mystic; five grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, John V. Wollschlager Jr.

A calling hour will be held Friday, July 5th from 9:45 - 10:45 am at St. Joseph Church 149 Montauk Ave. New London. A funeral mass will be celebrated immediately following the calling hour at 11:00 am at the church. Following her mass, she will be buried at St. Boniface Cemetery in Meriden, CT.

The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
