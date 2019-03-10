Helen Moskell, 101, wife of the late Stephen Moskell, formerly of Meriden passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Maslar. Born in New Haven Conn. on Sept. 24, 1917, she moved with her family to Meriden as a child. After graduating from Meriden High School, she worked for New Departure.



She married her husband, Stephen, in 1944 and was blessed with 68 years of happily married life together. Shortly after they married, Helen and Stephen purchased a home on Columbus Ave. and Helen lived there until she moved to Masonicare in 2013.



Helen lived her life happily as a homemaker and was interested in baking, crocheting, and reading. She was an active member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, where for years she baked pierogis and nut and poppyseed rolls to sell for the support of the church. In later years, she and Stephen enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean and vacationing in Vermont.



Last year at the Masonicare Dinner celebrating the centenarians, a reporter asked Helen the secret to having a long life. Helen replied, "Take care of your health, have a good marriage, and be happy."



Helen is survived by her son, Stephen M. Moskell, of Newburyport Mass.; her daughter, Susan M. Sakraida ,of Greencastle Pa.; five grandchildren, Stephen Sakraida-Wilshere, Candice Gonzin, Robyn Travis, Christine Moskell, and Ruth Moskell; and eight great-grandchildren.



The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., and at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 89 Summer St., Meriden, for a Mass of Christian burial. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Masonicare Health Center, 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary