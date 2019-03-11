The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
89 Summer St
Meriden, CT
View Map
Helen Moskell


9/24/1917 - 3/8/2019
Helen Moskell Obituary
Helen Moskell, 101, wife of the late Stephen Moskell, formerly of Meriden, passed away peacefully on Friday March 8, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford. Born in New Haven, Conn. on Sept. 24, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Maslar.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., and at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 89 Summer St., Meriden, for a Mass of Christian burial. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Masonicare Health Center, 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
