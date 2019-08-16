|
Helen Pfeiffer, 96, wife of the late Walter R. Pfeiffer, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Stafford Springs, CT, after a brief illness. Born in Meriden on August 22, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Petrosky. She resided in Meriden all her life up to 2 years ago when she moved to Stafford Springs to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Bickford and her husband Roger, Donna Goldberg and her husband Gregg, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 54 Park Avenue, Meriden. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church prior to the service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019