The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Pfeiffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Pfeiffer


8/22/1922 - 8/14/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Pfeiffer Obituary
Helen Pfeiffer, 96, wife of the late Walter R. Pfeiffer, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Stafford Springs, CT, after a brief illness. Born in Meriden on August 22, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Petrosky. She resided in Meriden all her life up to 2 years ago when she moved to Stafford Springs to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Bickford and her husband Roger, Donna Goldberg and her husband Gregg, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 54 Park Avenue, Meriden. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church prior to the service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now