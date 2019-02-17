Helen (McNulty) Rochefort, 93, formerly of Wallingford/Hamden, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at The Village at Kensington Place, where she resided for the past four years. She was predeceased by her eldest son, Richard; and her loving husband of 48 years, Roland "Rudy" Rochefort.



Born in Bridgeport, Conn. on Nov. 7, 1925, Helen was one of the first women to graduate with a baccalaureate degree from the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy. Following her graduation, she went on to work for GFox & Company and Moran's Drug Store in Wallingford. Helen then continued her career at Gaylord Hospital until her retirement in 1988. In the ensuing years, she volunteered at Gaylord Hospital gift shop, where you could always find her chatting with a customer and sneaking a tootsie roll. In addition to her love of shopping, she enjoyed traveling with Rudy and family members.



She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Fellenz (Lon), of Tallahassee, Fla. and Patricia Kowalski (Robert), of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her son, Robert Rochefort (Aline), of Norwalk, Conn.; and her daughter-in-law, Anita Rochefort of Saline, Mich. Her legacy lives on through her grandchildren, Matthew, Jamie, Sarah, Gregory, Morgan, and Mallory; as well as eight great-grandchildren.



The family is eternally grateful for the loving care she received from the staff at The Village at Kensington Place, Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice, as well as Dawn and Charmaine at Dedicated Home Care.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m., directly at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony St., Wallingford. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made in Helen's honor to the UCONN School of Pharmacy Annual Fund. Memorial donations should be made out to UCONN Foundation, Inc. and mailed to 2390 Alumni Drive Unit 3206, Storrs, CT 06269. Online donations may be made at https://uconn.givecorps.com/causes/581-school-of-pharmacy.



