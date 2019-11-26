The Record-Journal Obituaries
Helen Ryan Donnelly

Helen Ryan Donnelly Obituary
Helen Ryan Donnelly

May 31, 1917- November 24, 2019

Litchfield & Plantsville, CT Age 102

Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and Friend.

On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Helen Ryan Donnelly of Litchfield, CT. passed away at the age of 102. She was born on May 31, 1917, daughter of the late Mary Callahan Ryan and James Joseph Ryan. Helen lived most of her life in the Plantsville section of Southington, CT and spent her summers on Bantam Lake beginning when she was six weeks old.

Mrs. Donnelly is survived by her four daughters, daughter-in-law and sons-in-law: Francine and John Cullinane of Greenwich, CT.; Lynn Donnelly of Farmington CT, Regina and Thomas Horrigan of Baltimore, MD.; Mary Muecke of Bronx, NY.; and Joan and Denis O'Toole of Alexandria, VA.

She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, and 46 great grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Harold F. "Pat" Donnelly of Southington, CT.; her son, James F. Donnelly of New Britain, CT.; son-in-law Mark E. Muecke of Atlanta, GA and her daughter Caryl D. Plunkett of Tarrytown, NY.

She graduated from St. Joseph College in West Hartford in 1938 with a Bachelor's degree in social work and later served on the Board of Trustees. She worked in her family's business the J.J. Ryan Tool Company in Southington, CT.

She also served on the National Council of Catholic Women.

She was a lifelong learner and avid reader of nonfiction with a special interest in politics and world affairs and authored Mostly Memories, Summers on Bantam Lake.

Helen epitomized a life of grace and gratitude for her many blessings of faith, family friends and country.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 29, at 11:00 am, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 49 South Street in Litchfield, with Fr. Tucker presiding.

Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery on Saturday November 30, at 10:30 a.m. 209 Belleview Ave. in Southington, CT.

Memorial donations may be made to:

The White Memorial Conservation Center

PO Box 368, Litchfield, CT 06759

University of St. Joseph

1678 Asylum Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06117

Caryl Plunkett HOPE in Lung Cancer Fund

Martin Health Foundation

2135 SE Ocean Boulevard

Stuart, FL 34996

For online condolences, kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
