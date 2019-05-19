Helen Louise (Schuyler) Coty, 85, departed this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Coty. Helen was the oldest of five children, born on June 20, 1933 to the late Dwight and Delphine (Williams) Schuyler, growing up on her family's farm in Marcellus, N.Y. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from The State University of New York Teachers College at Oswego. After teaching kindergarten in upstate New York and starting their family, the couple relocated to Wallingford, Conn. in 1962 and called the town "home" for the remainder of their years. The quintessential mother of two, Helen was known by family and friends for her signature homemade treats like brownies and "Scotcheroos", (a particular neighborhood favorite) and her talent for sewing. She loved to feed the birds and was a devoted "cat mom" to many cherished kitties throughout her life. A voracious reader, Helen made frequent trips to Wallingford's Public Library to ensure she would never be without a story to read. A family friend introduced Helen to Wallingford's Senior Center, and she joined their quilting group. For close to 20 years, this group of "quilting ladies" became Helen's special friends, and she looked forward to her Tuesday afternoons at the center with her friends. In addition to her quilting group, Helen was a member of the 60 Plus Club and participated in many of the center's activities - she was always open to learn and experience new things. Family was always first for Helen, both past and present. She assumed the role of family historian, tracing her family's roots back more than 10 generations. Helen was a member of the Daughters' of the American Revolution's Ruth Hart Chapter and served as Connecticut's State Treasurer. She was a past Secretary and served on the Connecticut Society of Genealogists Board of Directors. Always ready to lend a helping hand and offer support, Helen assisted many individuals over the years manage their special health circumstances through her work with the Meriden Middlesex Ostomy Chapter - an organization that she also served as president for many years.



Helen is survived by her two children and their spouses, Thomas and Phan Coty, of Burke, Va., and Kathy and Ray Bauer, of Northford, Conn. She also leaves two grandsons, Christopher Coty, of Burke, Va., and Jason Coty, of Watervliet, N.Y.; and brothers, Charles Schuyler, of Marcellus, N.Y., and James Schuyler, of East Syracuse, N.Y. She will also be missed by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her sister, Mary Lavender; and brother, Edward Schuyler.



A visitation will be held for Helen on Tuesday, May 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation may be made in Helen's honor to the UOAA, United Ostomy Associations of America, Inc., P.O. Box 525, Kennebunk, ME 04043-0525; or to Branford Compassion Club, P.O. Box 768, Branford, CT 06405; or to The Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.baileycares.com. Published in The Record-Journal on May 19, 2019