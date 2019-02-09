The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
More Obituaries for Helen Stachelek
Helen T. (Toupasz) Stachelek, 103, formerly of Southington, died Wednesday (Feb. 6, 2019) at Masonicare in Wallingford. Born in East Lyme, CT, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Toupasz, she lived many years in Southington. She was the wife of the late Joseph Stachelek, who died in 2017. A graduate of Grace-New Haven School of Nursing, of which she was the oldest living graduate, she worked at Yale New Haven Hospital and the State of Connecticut. Helen is survived by numerous friends, including Cynthia and Leonard Ayers and Stephen Mangan. Funeral services will be held Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at 11:00 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will take place at a later date with her parents in Grassy Hill Cemetery, East Lyme, CT. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
