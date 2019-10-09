The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Helen Toohey
1930 - 2019
Helen Toohey Obituary
Helen Wellman Toohey, 88, of Durham, formerly of Meriden, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Frank Toohey.

Helen was born in Meriden, December 16, 1930, daughter of the late Christopher Wellman and Anna Ezbiansko Wellman. Helen was employed as a school teacher in the Meriden school system until her retirement.

In addition to her husband, Helen was predeceased by her daughter Anne Sheehy. She is survived by her children; Christopher Wellman Toohey and his wife Joanne of Florida, Tasha Perreault of Durham and Michael Toohey of Branford; her grandchildren: Michael Sheehy, Jr., and Stephen Sheehy of Wallingford, Thomas Perreault and Robert Perreault of Durham and Tara Halpin and her husband Ray Halpin of Southington.

Helen was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Her family was blessed to have her in their lives. Helen put her family first throughout her life. She was the most selfless woman with the most beautiful smile and most beautiful eyes. Helen was simply beautiful inside and out.

Helen leaves behind the fondest of memories. She taught her family the importance of values and beliefs that, with God's help, will help them carry on without her right by their side. She will be dearly missed.

Helen's Mass of Christian Burial and Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Meriden, were private. Arrangements were made under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
