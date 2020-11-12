1/1
Helen Whitman
{ "" }
A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas G. Whitman who passed away on September 5, 2020 and his late wife, (Rose) Helen McMahon Whitman who passed away on July 10, 2020 will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. Military honors will be accorded for Thomas who served in the United States Navy at the church following Mass. Interment will be private in Center Street Cemetery in Wallingford.

Thomas and Helen are survived by their children, Ann L. Whitman (Bill Longley), Peter H. Whitman, Stephen V. Whitman (Lisa), all of Wallingford; their grandchildren Katelyn M. Whitman (Jacob Botto) of Burlington, VT and Dalton P. Whitman (Alicia Musso) of Melrose, MA, and their mother, Michele R. Morris Whitman of Middletown.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.

www.wallingfordfh.com.


Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
