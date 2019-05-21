Helena E. Caprio, age 88, of Wallingford, beloved wife of the late Anthony V. Caprio, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a brief illness. She found comfort in her faith and was active in her parish, Most Holy Trinity Church, Wallingford. Helena was a fan of the UCONN basketball teams and found joy in going out to the games to show her support. Helena may be most recognized for how devoted and loving she was to her family. Helena is survived by her daughter, Susan DeCarlo (Nick); her son, Michael Caprio (Terry); five grandchildren, Andrew, Peter, Katie, Ryan, and Kevin; and her brother Robert Ekowicki (Jean). She is predeceased by three siblings, Mary, Joan, and Richard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield. Interment will immediately follow at All Saint's Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider a donation to ( ). For more information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019