Our Condolences to the Bercier family. We are very saddened to hear this news. We know Henri's life the past several years had been very frustrating for him. He was a kind man who gave more than he ever received. Having known him for over 30 years we saw his life change in ways that were so unfair. We hope now that he is finally at peace which he so deserves. We will always remember you Henri and your visits and patronage to our agency.

The Corcoran Agency

Deb Corcoran

Acquaintance