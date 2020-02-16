|
Henrietta "Henny" Ann (Bogacz) Kubeck, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She is now reunited with her husband Edmund of 69 years who predeceased her in March 2019.
Born in Meriden on September 26, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Tabian) Bogacz.
A lifelong Meriden resident, she attended St. Stanislaus School and was a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Church. She was employed by Manning-Bowman, Medicare and Valerio Albarello.
She was proud of her Polish heritage and enjoyed going to dances at the Polish Home in Hartford and Polka dancing with her husband Edmund. Henrietta found much joy in listening every Sunday to Polish music and sitting on her front porch and enjoying a Creme De Menthe milkshake from Les'. A devoted mother, and grandmother she will be remember for her kind heart and love for her family, leaving many cherished memories.
During her time at the CT Baptist Homes, she enjoyed going to the activities, especially "Spelling Bee" and spending time with all her wonderful "friends"
She is survived by her three daughters, Diane Kubeck, Marie (Peter) Hoydilla and Carol Dumouchel; her son, Thomas (Michele) Kubeck of Lexington, KY; six grandchildren, Alexis Logsdon, Sean, Daniel and TJ Kubeck and Tyler and Kyle Dumouchel and great-grandchildren, Joseph, Olivia, Emma, Madeline, Ryan, Graham and Callum. She is also survived by many loving cousins, especially Andrea. She was predeceased by her brother Walter (Drade) Bogacz and son-in-law Louis Dumouchel
The family extends their sincerest appreciation to the staff at CT Baptist Homes and Franciscan Hospice Care for their compassionate care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church, 82 Akron St., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Tuesday, February 18th from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Henrietta's memory may be made to the CT Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave. # 1, Meriden, CT 06450 or to the Franciscan Home and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 15, 2020