Henry Brown, 90, of Wallingford, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born in Houston County, AL to the late Homer and Carrie Brown on June 2, 1929. He was a Kettle Operator with Cytec Industries for 34 years. He loved his NY Giants and NY Mets. Henry leaves to cherish his memory, son, Emanuel (Pamela) Brown; daughters, Barbara (James) Mangum, and Mintha (Robert) Green; grandchildren, Nicole Brown, Lisa Brown, Chinita Antonio, Robert (Jen) Green, Jr., Scherrie Mangum, Joni (Brian) Petrosky; 9 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Leota Brown; son, Nathaniel Brown; and 5 sisters.
A celebration of his life will take place Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard St, New Haven, CT. Friends may call Thursday at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Meriden. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Brown family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019