Henry "Hank" Crandall Jr.
Henry "Hank" Crandall, Jr., 91, of Middlefield, husband of the late Lillian (Hayn) Crandall, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in Meriden, he was the son of the late Henry and Mildred (Trafton) Crandall.

Hank was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army in the Ordinance Disposal Squad. He came home to marry his love, Lillian and was married for sixty-six years.

Hank grew up in Meriden then moving to Lake Beseck in Middlefield. He worked as a mechanic and had a Texaco Station and garage in Rockfall. He also built his own garage behind his home.

Hank loved going to Maine and Rhode Island, boating, NASCAR races and most of all Bluegrass Music. He played fiddle and guitar and hosted a Bluegrass Picking Party every Wednesday night for decades. Through this he formed many friendships which became family.

Hank is survived by his son, Kenneth Crandall (Pam) of Ohio; two daughters, Deborah Boutin (Richard) of Cromwell and Cindy Hale (Daniel) of Middletown; two sisters; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Along with his wife and parents, Hank was predeceased by a great grandchild, Addison Keegan and a brother, Hilson Crandall and three sisters, Jean Reynolds Faustina Small and Geraldine Godburn.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9 at 11:00 am in Middlefield Cemetery, 402 Main Street, Middlefield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hank's memory may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer or to a Music Foundation of the donor's choice. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.





Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middlefield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Memories & Condolences
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
Hank was the most wonderful neighbor to Brian and Marlene Hogan for many years. He was always willing to help Brian with car issues or just lend a hand. The Hogan's felt very blessed to have Hank and Lillian next door. To Ken and Pam, I am sorry for your loss.
Kathy Egan Long
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Hank Crandall's Backyard Garage
October 8, 2020
Hank Crandall 1965 at his Texaco Station
October 8, 2020
Marcia
October 8, 2020
https://www.courant.com/hometown-heroes/hc-hometown-hero-hank-crandall-20170622-story.html
Sharing His Love Of Bluegrass Music At Weekly Jams For 61 Years ~ Hartford Courant Hometown Hero (June 2017) Article and video
Marcia Pendleton-Sacco
Friend
October 8, 2020
Such fond memories of your dad! May he Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you...
Kathy Fowler
Coworker
October 8, 2020
I lived across the street from Crandalls on Algonquin drive. Was he my Crandall neighbor? May he rest-in-peace.
Diane Rouleau Rutherford
Neighbor
October 7, 2020
My condolences Cindy, Debbie and the Crandall family. So sorry to hear the sad news.
I had the great honor of visiting your Dad this summer. ❤
I saw also that he entertained with his fiddle in his beloved garage recently. I wished I could have been there in person to hear him play!
I will keep his memory in mine. He is loved and will be remembered and missed.
Sue Warren
Friend
October 7, 2020
My sincere condolences to Cindy and Deb. Many fond memories at your house!
Robin (Schaeffer) Del Vecchio
Friend
