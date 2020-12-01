Henry "Hank" Owen McDunnah, 82, departed this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Lillian Pierce of Wallingford. Born in Carroll Plantation, ME, on June 5, 1938, he was a son to the late Albertus and Beverly (Sutherland) McDunnah.
Henry was a 1956 graduate of Lee Academy and an active member of the Wallingford Mosse Club. Henry is survived by his four children: Brent McDunnnah (the late Joan) of Florida; Gregg McDunnah (Wayne) of South Carolina; Holly Frantz (Richard) of Florida and Wendy Watt (Steven) of South Carolina. In addition, he leaves behind his sisters: Stella Macintosh, Cheryl Curtis (the late Oscar), his brother: Jeff McDunnah (Elaine) all of Wallingford and his uncle: Ray Sutherland of Lincoln, ME. He will also be cherished in the memories of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Henry will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 at the Lindsay Cemetery in Carroll, ME. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford, Connecticut, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com