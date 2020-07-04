1/1
Henry Paul Lizotte
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Paul Lizotte

Wallingford, CT & Old Town, ME-Henry Paul Lizotte, 93, died peacefully with family by his side July 1, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home, Bangor. He was born April 2, 1927 in Jackman a son of Joseph E. and Mary A. (Roy) Lizotte.

Paul was a proud Army veteran having served during both WWII and the Korean War and following his active duty service, as a member of the Maine Army National Guard. He had a passion for veterans organizations and volunteered tirelessly for them. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Masonic 32nd Degree. Always a hard worker and provider, he moved his family to CT for work. He found employment at Pratt & Whitney and was employed there for 27 years. He remained in the workforce part-time until the age of 85, not because he needed to work, but because he enjoyed the social aspect of working and being around the public. He resided in CT for 50 years, returning to Maine at the age of 90 and built a home for he and his beloved wife. He was a family man, first and foremost, he attended as many of the children's and grandchildren's activities as possible and enjoyed puttering around the home. He was active playing golf, bowling, traveling and enjoyed Christmas lights.

He is survived by his wife Patricia "Mother"; three children Albert "Peter" Lizotte and his wife Linda of Assonet, MA; Cecelia Ann Barnett and her husband Vinnie of Wallingford, CT; Charlene Virgilio and her husband David of Old Town; 8 grandchildren Brittany Lizotte, Ashley Lizotte, Maxine Lizotte, Peter Barnett, Paul Barnett, Samantha Leigh Barnett, Stephanie Virgilio, and Brian Virgilio; 1 great grandchild Dallas Barnett; one brother Omar "Norman" Lizotte; predeceased by infant twins Paul Henry and Patrick Charles; brother Roland Lizotte; two sisters Germaine Shufelt and Nancy McCray.

A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Greenville Cemetery, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maine Veterans Home Activity Fund, 44 Hogan Road, Bangor, ME 04401.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Birmingham Funeral Home
438 Main Street
Old Town, ME 04468
2078276369
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved