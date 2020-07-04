Henry Paul LizotteWallingford, CT & Old Town, ME-Henry Paul Lizotte, 93, died peacefully with family by his side July 1, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home, Bangor. He was born April 2, 1927 in Jackman a son of Joseph E. and Mary A. (Roy) Lizotte.Paul was a proud Army veteran having served during both WWII and the Korean War and following his active duty service, as a member of the Maine Army National Guard. He had a passion for veterans organizations and volunteered tirelessly for them. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Masonic 32nd Degree. Always a hard worker and provider, he moved his family to CT for work. He found employment at Pratt & Whitney and was employed there for 27 years. He remained in the workforce part-time until the age of 85, not because he needed to work, but because he enjoyed the social aspect of working and being around the public. He resided in CT for 50 years, returning to Maine at the age of 90 and built a home for he and his beloved wife. He was a family man, first and foremost, he attended as many of the children's and grandchildren's activities as possible and enjoyed puttering around the home. He was active playing golf, bowling, traveling and enjoyed Christmas lights.He is survived by his wife Patricia "Mother"; three children Albert "Peter" Lizotte and his wife Linda of Assonet, MA; Cecelia Ann Barnett and her husband Vinnie of Wallingford, CT; Charlene Virgilio and her husband David of Old Town; 8 grandchildren Brittany Lizotte, Ashley Lizotte, Maxine Lizotte, Peter Barnett, Paul Barnett, Samantha Leigh Barnett, Stephanie Virgilio, and Brian Virgilio; 1 great grandchild Dallas Barnett; one brother Omar "Norman" Lizotte; predeceased by infant twins Paul Henry and Patrick Charles; brother Roland Lizotte; two sisters Germaine Shufelt and Nancy McCray.A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Greenville Cemetery, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maine Veterans Home Activity Fund, 44 Hogan Road, Bangor, ME 04401.