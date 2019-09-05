|
|
Henry "Red Peck" Tonidandel, 89, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1930, to John Tonidandel and Mary Tonidandel Benigni. He attended St. Rose Parochial School and graduated from Horace C. Wilcox technical school as a carpenter. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He moved to Punta Gorda, FL in 2015.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, whom he shared 42 years of his life with, Patricia Lewandowski Sullivan Tonidandel; son, Dennis (Erika) Sullivan; daughter-in-law Cindy Cox Sullivan; grandchildren, Chelsea and Ian Sullivan, Edie and Maggie Collier, and Amanda and Nicole Sullivan; sister-in-law Melani Lewandowski of Stauton, VA; sister, Terry Blankenship of Meriden, CT; nephew, David (Lynn) Stimpson; two great nephews, David and Brody Stimpson of Meriden; great niece, Ashley Stimpson of Meriden; and goddaughter, Marcy Petrucelli Deubel of Cheshire. He also leaves behind his faithful companion, Rosie, and his granddogs Connor, Chancey, and Tank. He also leaves behind his special "brothers"; Carl White, David Petrosky; he was predeceased by Mickey Petrucelli and Teddy Gaffey. He was predeceased by his son, John Sullivan, his brother, James "Jimmy" Tonidandel, and his stepfather, Joseph Benigni.
Henry was a member and Polish Knights of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Polish Falcons of America Nest #68, Polish League of American Veterans, Meriden Police Benevolent Association, Meriden Elks Lodge #35. He worked for Pratt & Whitney in North Haven, CT, for 38 years as a carpenter, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed life to its fullest and was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinal fan. He played basketball and baseball in his younger years and went to many Super Bowls and final four games with his group of friends. He loved to travel and played cards on a regular basis.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10th from 10 AM to 12 PM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory in Punta Gorda, FL. A prayer service will begin at 12 PM followed by burial at the cemetery on-site.
Memorial donations may be made to Douglas T Jacobson Veterans Home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL 33954.
To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019