Henry W. Szawerda
Henry W. Szawerda, 80, of Wallingford, husband of 56 years of the late Bernardine (Dineen) Szawerda, passed away September 13, 2020 at Masonicare.

Henry was born in Meriden on July 13, 1940, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Wietrak) Szawerda.

He worked as a machinist for many years until retiring. He was an avid fly fisherman, enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a fan of the New York Yankees.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Skurtowicz and her significant other, James Saunders; his grandchildren, Michael Skurtowicz and his fiancé, Amanda Sullivan, and Meghan Skurtowicz and her boyfriend, John Thornton; and his great grandchildren, Christopher Skurtowicz and Wyatt Skurtowicz. He was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Szawerda.

Henry's family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm on Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
