With great sadness, the Barker Family announces the passing of Herbert Barker - a family man and philanthropist whose zeal and enthusiasm for life was infectious.



Born January 23, 1929 in Meriden, CT, to Julius and Sophie Barker, Herb was the youngest of five brothers. He left high school to run his family's grocery store while his brothers served in the Military during WWII. Herbert was a United States Army Veteran serving with the Signal Corps during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge in 1956.



Herb is survived by his four children - Gerald and Debra Barker of Cheshire, CT; Amy Barker of Pompano Beach, FL; Steve and Susan Barker of Old Saybrook, CT; and Adrienne Barker-Anctil and Alan Anctil of Daytona Beach, FL. Herb leaves behind eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter- Alex and Corie Coleman; Samuel Coleman; Rudolph Barker; Alanna Anctil; Sophia Barker; Alivia Barker; Maxwell Barker; Harrison Barker and fiancee Shlomit Azoulay, and Makeila Coleman.



Herb was a charismatic entrepreneur and visionary. In 1948, shortly after marrying Gloria of Long Beach, NY, Gloria and Herb started a business based on their idea of imprinting company names on useful products for advertising. Working long hours side-by-side, Gloria and Herb grew their small business into one of the leading promotional products companies in the USA.



For over 30 years Gloria and Herb traversed North America with a keen eye for animation art and collectibles. Today, with many smiles, we all enjoy their collection displayed in six Barker Animation Art Gallery locations between Connecticut and Florida. Herb and Gloria's donated artwork colors the walls of many hospitals, nonprofits, and religious institutions.



With broken-hearts, Herb's family and friends will say their final goodbyes on Sunday, April 7th at 12:00 p.m. at Beth David Memorial Gardens in Hollywood, FL. Interment will immediately follow as Herb joins his love, Gloria, in their shared mausoleum.



Shiva will be Sunday night from 7-9 pm at the Barker family residence at 3535 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL. Donations may be made to Chabad Chayil Jewish Learning Center of North Miami Beach, Boys and Girls Club of Broward County, JAFCO, and Temple Beth David of Cheshire, CT. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019