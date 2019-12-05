The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Herman J. Schmidt


1/3/1938 - 12/2/2019
Herman J. Schmidt Obituary
Herman J. Schmidt, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. Born in Meriden on January 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Herman J. and Kathryn Sobolewski Schmidt.

Herman was a lifetime Meriden resident and graduated from Meriden High School and Cheshire Academy. He was employed by CT Electric Equipment Company for 38 years and was a parishioner of Holy Angels Church.

He is survived by his sister, Fran Marcantonio and her husband Daniel; three nieces, Heidi Schmidt, Krista Crist and Susan Long and one nephew, Dan Marcantonio. He was predeceased by his brother, Martin Schmidt.

All services are private and have been entrusted with the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450 For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
