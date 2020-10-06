Herman Sochin, 94, husband of the late Phyllis Sochin, passed away at home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Herman was born in Waterbury on March 2, 1926, the son of Michael and Esther (Cohen) Sochin. Following his 1943 graduation from Crosby High School, Herman enrolled at UCONN. After the completion of his freshman year and as a member of the "Greatest Generation," Herman elected to defer the completion of his degree to enlist in the US Navy in March 1944. Following boot camp, Herman had six months of training in the ship's hospital. The surgeon who served as his mentor encouraged him to apply to the Hospital Apprentice Program as an operating room technician on the USS Xanthus, a repair ship in Boston that was preparing to be commissioned. Herman was accepted into the HAP and was trained to assist with a variety of surgical procedures and to keep detailed records of every surgeon's techniques. During his deployment, Herman traveled to Okinawa, Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, China and Japan.
Upon his discharge in June 1946, as a Pharmacist's Mate, 3rd Class, Herman utilized the GI bill and re-enrolled at UCONN, which is where he met Phyllis, the love of his life. She would become his wife to whom he remained married for nearly 70 years. Although Herman had completed his degree in bacteriology, he opted to follow a different path, and so he purchased the Berlin Depot Package Store. He remained in that business as the sole proprietor for the next 35 years. After the sale of his store, Herman was employed for three years at Magson Uniforms where he managed the tailoring department.
Always a "social being," Herman was an active member of the YMCA and the Y's Men. He thoroughly enjoyed the weekly presentations by guest speakers, the bridge tournaments and the many friends he acquired during his lengthy membership. He was also a very kind person who enjoyed helping people. He combined those interests and along with Phyllis, became a volunteer at the Meriden Hospital and Midstate Medical Center for twenty-two years, before his second "retirement" at the age of 91. Herman was also a member of the Meriden Probus Club, and served a term as President. In addition to this, he and Phyllis were both long-time members of the Cemetery Committee of Temple B'Nai Abraham.
The Sochin family would like to thank Gulzat Zakir-Kyzy, Carla Martins and Christina Fonseca for their dedication, and the kind and compassionate care they provided for Herman.
Herman is survived by his children, Judy Sochin of Meriden, Bennett Sochin (Patti) of Seekonk, MA, grandchildren, Joshua Sochin of Middletown, and Rebecca Sochin of Philadelphia and his sister in-law, Barbara Gross of Wallingford. He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis, infant sister, Rosaline Sochin, brother Walter Sochin and several close cousins.
There will be no period of mourning, due to the Corona Virus. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7th at 12 noon in the Temple B'Nai Abraham Cemetery at 110 Corrigan Ave., Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude, The Hole-in-the-Wall Gang, Disabled Veterans' Association, or a charity of choice
. For online condolences, visit jferryfh.com