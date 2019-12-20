The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Hildegard Manville
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Hildegard H. Manville

Hildegard H. Manville, 84, of Meriden, beloved wife of 64 years to Leo G. Manville, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Masonicare.

She was born in Trier, Germany on March 27, 1935, the daughter of the late Bernard and Anna Maria Hemm.

She met and married her husband in Germany and Immigrated to the United States in 1954. She worked as a seamstress for many years and raised her family. She loved to sew, quilt and knit, and was an active member of the Meriden Turner Halle Club and Hartford Liederkranz Club.

In addition to her husband. Leo, she is survived by her son, Manfred Manville of Chester; her daughters, Martina Nelson and her husband, Steve, of Wolcott and Michelle Swetnam and her husband, Michael, of Columbia, SC; and her grandchildren, Lee, James, and Nicole Nelson and Alexander Swetnam. She also leaves behind her loving dog, Schnitzel.

Hildegard's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford. from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm with a prayers service to be held at 5:30 pm during calling hours. Interment will be private. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
