Hope (Giammatteo) Coletto, 99, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Summit at Plantsville. She was the loving wife of the late Rocco Coletto. Hope was born in Southington on April 17, 1921 to the late Joseph and Lucy (Feola) Giammatteo and had been a lifelong Southington resident. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Thomas Church. Hope enjoyed cooking for her family and was loved by everyone who knew her. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by family and she was thankful for the love and care she received, especially from her nieces and their families; Rosanne Magnoli and her husband Richard, LucyAnn Carbone and her husband Mark, all of Southington and Joanne Pandolfi and her husband Louis of FL. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Teresa Giammatteo and Domenica Giammatteo and several loving nieces and nephews. Hope was predeceased by her siblings Nicholas, Marco, Carmen, Rocco, Dominic, Joseph, Henrietta and Sabina. Donations in Hope's memory may be made to the Summit at Plantsville, Resident Council Fund, 261 Summit St., Plantsville, CT 06479. Hope's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the Summit at Plantsville, especially Barbara Blau and the Recreational Department for their kindness and the compassion they showed her during her time with them. Due to the health concerns surrounding COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
.