The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Carstens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard P. Carstens


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard P. Carstens Obituary
Howard P. Carstens, 92, of Poinciana, FL, passed away on November 11, 2019. He was the husband of Carol Carstens, his loving wife of 43 years.

In addition to his wife Carol, Howard is survived by his three sons, Paul Carstens, Peter (Laurie) Carstens Howard P Carstens, II and his sister, Irma Deeds, Goodland, KS. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Steele and son-in-law Robert Steele.

A graveside service will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden at a later date in the spring. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -