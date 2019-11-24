|
Howard P. Carstens, 92, of Poinciana, FL, passed away on November 11, 2019. He was the husband of Carol Carstens, his loving wife of 43 years.
In addition to his wife Carol, Howard is survived by his three sons, Paul Carstens, Peter (Laurie) Carstens Howard P Carstens, II and his sister, Irma Deeds, Goodland, KS. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Steele and son-in-law Robert Steele.
A graveside service will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden at a later date in the spring. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 21, 2019