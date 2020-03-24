|
Hudson Peel, 83, of Wallingford, CT, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, of natural causes. He was the dedicated, loving husband of Patricia (Dunlop) Peel, for 61 years. He was born in Lawrence, MA, April 12, 1936, the son of the late Hudson and Anna (Rogers) Peel. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and a proud American. He had been employed by Yale New Haven Hospital as an M.I.S manager from 1966 until his retirement in 2001. In addition to his wife Patricia, he is survived by his children, Kevin (Stacey) Peel, Sharon Williams, Mark (Dania) Peel and Debra (Ivan) Schacter; his 15 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Hudson was predeceased by his son-in-law Randy Williams. Hudson was an avid reader who enjoyed his collection of 2,000 books. He was proud of his family and relished spending time with them. He enjoyed watching his beloved New York Yankees, and the New York Giants. He spent much of his time golfing with his sons and grandsons and was an annual participant of the YNHN Toy Closets Golf Outing. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020