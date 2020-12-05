Ida R. (Verdolini) Moran, 94, passed away on November 30. The youngest girl of eight children, Ida was born in Meriden on January 28, 1926 to the late Vincenzo and Sophia Verdolini, and graduated from the Meriden schools. The family bakery eventually became Meriden's famous Verdolini's Restaurant.
Ida was a child of the Depression. After she and her brothers and sisters finished all the chores on their Westfield Rd. farm - including picking grapes and helping make wine - they were off with friends from neighboring farms, swimming in nearby Baldwin's Pond and playing in the hills of what is now Giuffrida Park. Ida was an exceptional athlete, earning many awards at swimming competitions. Later she won trophies in both Golf and Bowling, and she bowled three 300 games!
Following her marriage in 1946 to John J. Moran, Ida left her hometown to settle in Milldale, where she raised four children. Later in life, she was a popular waitress at Meriden's Cabin Restaurant for 35 years. In semi-retirement, she continued to work with other seniors setting up for dinner events at the Aqua Turf in Southington, until she was 90.
Her father had learned to bake bread as a young man in Italy and actually baked for the Pope before moving to the U.S. and opening his bakery. Ida was also an excellent cook, especially with pies, cakes, desserts and her famous Pepper Relish. She was happiest when sharing her special baking with family and friends, which she often did. Her mother taught her thrift and frugality, and making use of every bit of food was integral to her cooking. Her slow-cooked Italian sauce and Pasta i Fagoli "Bean Soup" were almost unreproducible, and her delectable desserts had a fan base far beyond the family. Besides holidays and birthdays, her treats attracted people to gatherings year-round. Those lucky enough to have a bite of delights such as her Apple or Chocolate Cream pies always claimed "Best I ever had!".
She was a huge fan of the Boston Celtics, the UCONN Women's/Men's basketball team and the Boston Red Sox. Two of her most cherished moments were on two birthdays; first, when she had seats on top of Fenway's Green Monster, and second, when she met and was photographed with Geno Auriemma, UCONN Women's Basketball coach, at his restaurant in Southington.
Ida is survived by her son, James and wife Cheryl of Ann Arbor, MI; daughter, Janice and husband Russell (Berube) of South Kingstown, RI; daughter Jo Ann of New Haven; and son-in-law Daniel French of Milldale. Grandchildren include Reagan and Dana (Robinson) Berube of Pittsburgh, PA; Michael and Nicole (Berube) Sweeney of Sudbury, MA; and Justin and Rebecca (Brown) French of Southington; Chelsea French of Boston, MA; Aaron Moran of Draper, UT; and Julian Larson (Paige Taylor) of New Haven. Great grandchildren include Nathan and Jacob Sweeney, Colin and Avery French, Isabella Larson, and Erin Rogers; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Joyce (French) and grandson Tyler French of Milldale.
Ida had many good friends throughout her life and cherished all of them, especially her friendship with Jan Fortier and Jane Cichon (from the Cabin Restaurant); her neighbor Kay White; and especially Diane Bird, who was like a daughter to Ida. She loved her special niece Myrna Barbagli along with her niece and God Daughter Nancy Leary. She was also pre-deceased by three brothers, Lee Barbagli, Victor Verdolini and Mario Verdolini; four sisters, Mary Mazzerella, Carol Schipritt, Rose Ramini, Louise Forcier; and three sisters-in-law, Minnie Barbagli, Lorraine Verdolini and Enis Verdolini.
In keeping with local mandates, there are no services planned at this time. The immediate family plan to celebrate Ida's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ida's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com