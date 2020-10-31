Idalene (Conrad) Williams, 92, formerly of Quince St., Wallingford, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at The Village at Kensington in Meriden. She was the beloved wife of 56 years, of the late Harry Williams. She was born in Whitinsville, MA, February 28, 1928, a daughter of the late Ernest and Gertrude (Harris) Conrad. Idalene was a graduate of Whitinsville High class of 1946. She was a resident of Colonial Village in Wallingford for 67 years. All neighborhood kids were welcome to the Williams yard. Idalene and her husband liked to play cards and go to dances with the neighbors. She is survived by four children, Jessie Amell of Meriden, Mark Williams and his wife JoAnn of Winchester, NH, Diane Wilson of Ninilchik, AK, and Joan Crebase and her husband Joe of Cheshire; eight grandchildren, Sharon, Mark, Christine, Melissa, Kimberly, Spencer, Patrick, and Trent; and eight great grandchildren. Idalene is also survived by her brother Ralph Conrad of Whitinsville, MA., and cousins and nieces. She was predeceased by her son Harry Williams Jr., on April 24, 2020. Due to COVID his wake was delayed. His funeral services will now be shared with Idalene's services. Idalene and Harry's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 89 N. Main St. Ext., Monday, Nov. 2, from 9 to 10 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in honor of both Idalene and Harry Jr. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required at all services). Gifts in their memory may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com