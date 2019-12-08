|
|
Ignacz B. Kodman, 84, of Clinton, formerly of Wallingford, died peacefully Thursday, Dec.5, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital - St. Raphael Campus, with his daughter by his side. Ignacz was the loving husband of Barbara (Geremia) Kodman.
He was born in Hungary, Feb. 1, 1935, a son of the late Balint and Maria Kodmon, and moved to the United States in 1957. He had been employed by American Cyanamid until his retirement. Ignacz (Val) met his wife, Barbara, while working at Masonic Hospital in Wallingford and they married in 1961. Val was a loving and caring husband. He was instrumental in designing and building his wife's Small World Nursery School. Mr. Kodman was "the real" Santa to the children each year, giving gifts which brought smiles to their faces.
Val was an avid gardener and loved making wine with his son, Jim, each year, carrying on a tradition he shared with his own father in Hungary. He loved to cook for his family and friends and studied culinary arts. Val became a certified gourmet chef in 1977 and passed down his love of cooking to his daughter, Valerie. He loved to travel and shared this joy with his family. Val and Barbara traveled to Hawaii each winter for many years where he enjoyed Waikiki Beach and referred to it as "his playground". He made many friends from around the world during his travels. Val was a loving and caring Papa to his grandchildren, who were always in his thoughts since their birth. He was proud of all their accomplishments and successes. He loved to show off his grand dogs, (who he referred to as "his" dogs), Iggy Valentine, who is named after him, and Oliver.
He stayed in touch with his family in his hometown village of Bukkszenterzsebet, Hungary, where he was excited to learn of a retirement home in development. Val wanted to ensure the development of this retirement home met the comfort and needs for his two surviving sisters, as well as friends in his hometown.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his children, Valerie Kodman, of Clinton, James Kodman (Paula Nessing), of Meriden, and Maria Cerino, of Stonington; his sisters, Izabella Zay Kodmon, and Hermin Kiraly Kodmon; his four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews in Hungary. He is predeceased by his son, George Contos; and his sisters, Rozalia Utassy Kodmon, Malika Kovacs Kodmon, and Maria Szilak Kodmon.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. Yalesville, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., followed by a private Interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to support the retirement home in his hometown village may be sent to Valerie Kodman, 11 Waterside Lane, Clinton, CT 06413. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 8, 2019