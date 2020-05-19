WALLINGFORD - Inez Mae (Danielson) Tomlinson, 92, of Wallingford, CT died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center. Born October 8, 1927, to the late David and Gertrude Danielson, Inez was the widow of Raymond L. Tomlinson with whom she shared a loving life dedicated to their family and to dairy farming. She is survived by her daughter; Carol Mae (Mrs. Anthony B.) Ludovico, of Mifflinburg, PA, Kay Ellen (Mrs, Marc F.) Page of Wallingford, and Susan Rae (Mrs. John C.) Branco of Westport, MA. She also leaves behind four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as her loving sister, Mildred A.(Mrs. August J.) Iacobellis of Guilford. Inez cherished time with her family, including cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, "out-laws" and countless farming friends from throughout Connecticut. She and Ray had been active in church activities, were leaders in the Connecticut Farm Bureau, and enjoyed traveling with farm family friends. She opened her home and heart with a welcoming smile, warmth, and plenty of homemade food for all whom she met. A private graveside service will be held at the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford, CT and a celebration of Inez's life will be held at a later date. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 19, 2020.