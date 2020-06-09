Irene {Jerana} K. Pilecki, of Meriden, CT, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 7th. Irene was born on August 19, 1922 in Middletown, CT, to the late John and Mary Lewandowski. She leaves us to join the many who have predeceased her: her husband, the love of her life, Frank Pilecki, her siblings; John LeHart, Adele 'Clara' Grey, Anna Dascanio, Genivieve 'Jenny' Roberts, George Lewandowski, Sophie Lewandowski, Joe "Whitey" Lewandowski, Nestor, 'Manny' Lewandowski and Isabel Lewandowski.
Prior to marriage, Irene enjoyed travel adventures with her sisters, and spent many happy times with her close knit family and best friend Paula Koziol Totz. She was a WWII veteran serving in the Womans' Army Corps as a Medical Technician at Lawson General Hospital, in Atlanta, Georgia. Her compassionate nature was well suited to her care for our wounded service men of the Amputee ward there.
The choices Irene made in her life allowed her to fulfill her aspiration to be a faithful wife and mother. She met her goals successfully and for that we, her children are eternally grateful. Her life was centered on our immediate and extended family, as well. She spent many years volunteering at St. Stan's, was a Cub Scout den mother, our personal taxi driver and beach buddy, a hearty card player , a first placer in the Meriden Duckpin Women's Bowling League, and an avid participant in church talent shows and benefits. In her quiet moments, Irene enjoyed reading and personal writing. Her life was a prayer of kindness; her presence a comfort to all.
She is survived by four children, Barbara Luchansky and her husband, Richard, of New Britain; Frank 'Fran' Pilecki, Mary Levandoski, and Paul Pilecki and his life partner, Michele, all from Meriden. She enjoyed five wonderful grandchildren; Paul Indorf and his wife, Meredith, Bill Indorf and his wife Danielle, Adam Luchansky and his wife, Catherine, and Cheryl Pilecki and Bernadette Pilecki. She is also survived by six great grandchildren, Dylan, Austin, Kimberly, Mia, Lexi and Nathan.
Irene is fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Unconditional love existed for all of us, at all times.
Irene also leaves a very special person, Nana Watson, her loving companion and caregiver, to whom we all have been and will forever be grateful. Nana is as much a part of our family as we are; she took care of our mother in a way that we could not and nurtured a spirit of compassion that provided our mother and us with much happiness and peace of mind.
Due to the Covid 19, funeral services will be private. It was our mother's wish that in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Salvation Army or your local food pantry in her name.
The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Irene with the family in the online guest book at jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.