Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Irene Koczak
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Wallingford, CT
Irene Koczak


1949 - 2019
Irene Koczak Obituary
Irene Gaszek Koczak, 70, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at MidState Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Koczak.

She was born in Wroclaw, Poland, April 27, 1949, a daughter of the late Antoni and Jozefa (Socha) Gaszek. She worked as a tailor for 45 years.

In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by her children, Richard J. Koczak Jr. of Wallingford, and Tatiana K. Potter and son-in-law Jim Potter of Canton, her grandchildren, Nina, Samantha, and Nicole Koczak, Madison, Alyssa, Julia and Tyler Koczak, and Ashley, Brooke and Taylor Potter; as well as many special brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, Thursday, November 14, from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 am directly at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Interment will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Focus Center for Autism, PO Box 452, Canton, CT 06019.

Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 7, 2019
