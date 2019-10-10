Home

Irene L. Heald

Irene L. Heald Obituary
It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of our loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Irene Heald, on October 4, 2019. She was born June 14, 1932.

She is survived by her children, Raymond D. Heald, Jr., of Wallingford, Gary K. Heald, Sr., of Kent, WA, and Trudi J. Giulietti of Wallingford. Her grandchildren, Tarra Benson, Jacre Heald, James Mason, Jr., Gary Heald, Jr., Kelli Boisvert, Leah Heald, Tiegan Blair, Carter Heald and Reece Heald. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Skylah San Miguel, Maizey and Steeley Turbert and Zoey Boisvert. She was predeceased by her grandson Casey David Heald.

She was a retiree from Masonicare as well as the V.N.A. of Wallingford. She was a compassionate caregiver and loved doing it. During her retirement, she enjoyed going to the Wallingford Senior Center and Faulkners Gym. She made many friends at both places.

Her greatest joy was her family and one could never find a better mother, grandmother or great grandmother.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Yalesville United Methodist Church at 8 New Place St., Wallingford, CT.

Donations in her name may be made to Masters Manna in Wallingford or the Wallingford Animal Shelter.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
