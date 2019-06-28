Irene (Vancky) Taylor of Wallingford passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. She was the beloved husband of Walter John Taylor, Jr.



Irene was born in Meriden, October 22, 1930, a daughter of the late John and Gertrude Vancky. Irene and her husband enjoyed spending winters in Florida for many years. They especially looked forward to visits from their children and grandchildren. Irene's family was the most important thing in her life. She was a past member of the Wallingford Country Club where she held the title of Women's Club Champion for a number of years.



She is survived by her children, Deborah Vandale (Mark), Lynn Mullally (John), Kim Begey (Raymond) and Walter Taylor III; her grandchildren, Erin Trakas (Justin), Matthew Vandale, Jonathan Vandale (Casey), Kate DeSimone (David), John Mullally (Maria), Kim Kupfer (Geoff), Jennifer Gaetano (Jonathon), Christine Begey (Rocco), Timothy Begey (Courtney), Carrie Begey and Lindsey Begey; 14 great grandchildren; and her sister, Betty Hill.



Irene's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the State Veterans' Cemetery. Gifts in Irene's memory may be sent to The Sisters' Project, PO Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019