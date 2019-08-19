The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Cianciolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Cianciolo


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene M. Cianciolo Obituary
Irene M. Cianciolo, 92, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the HOCC at New Britain. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Cianciolo for 43 years.

Irene was born in New Britain on April 19, 1927. She worked as a nurse for 25 years at Bradley Memorial Hospital and then volunteered there for over 20 years. She also volunteered at Bread for Life. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and was an avid card player. Bird watching also brightened all of her days.

Irene is survived by four sons, Charles Cianciola and his wife, Marion, of Palm Coast, Fla.; George Cianciolo and his wife, Tina, of Marion; Joseph Cianciolo and his wife, Maya, of Meriden, and Michael Cianciolo and his wife, Mary, of Meriden; nine grandchildren: Jill Cianciola and Jon Wagner, of Southington, Tom Cianciola and his wife, Christine, of Plantsville, Kristin Cianciolo, of Springfield, Mass., Shermine Cianciolo, of Newington; Steven, Lisa, and Matthew Cianciolo, of Marion, and Michael and Joseph Cianciolo, both of Meriden; and five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Shaun, Nathan, Charlie, and Cole.

In addition to her husband, Charles, she was predeceased by her two sons, Stephen and Mark Cianciolo; and her daughter, Elaine Cianciolo; as well as her mother, Ann Martin; and her three sisters, Annie Lacoske, Helen Reinhard, and Mary Deegan.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory may be made to Bread for Life, P.O. Box 925, Southington, CT 06489.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plantsville Funeral Home
Download Now