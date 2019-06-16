Irene M. Rozzi, 94, of Meriden, CT, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Harmony at Five Forks in Simpsonville, SC.



Born in Taunton, Massachusetts, on December 3, 1924, she was a daughter of Frank and Ida Moniz. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, the late Edward A. Rozzi, to whom she was married for 67 years. She had resided in Meriden most of her life and was a parishioner of Holy Angels Church.



Irene is survived by a daughter, Jean Tolson of Simpsonville, SC; a son, Robert Rozzi and wife Carol of Palm City, FL, and Avon, CT; four grandchildren, Sara Beth Trimble, Robert Rozzi, Jr., Laura Bevell (William), and Victoria Kaye (Matt); three great-grandchildren, Lily Rozzi, Blake Bevell, and Zoey Kaye; brother, Richard Silvia (Linda); and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, William (Bill) Rozzi, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1968; a sister, Mary Corriea; and a brother, Francis Moniz.



Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Thursday morning, June 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Interim HealthCare and Hospice of Greenville, SC, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615. Published in The Record-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019