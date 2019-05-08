Irene T. (Wacek) Toffolon, 92, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford. She was the wife of the late Achille Toffolon.



Born September 30, 1926 in Meriden, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Zabek) Wacek.



Irene was employed by the Thompson Candy Co. until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church.



She is survived by her three daughters, Diane Hovey, of Hudson, NH, Nancy Toffolon (Joseph Geladino) of Bristol, and Janet York of Enfield; five grandchildren, Zachary and Geoffrey Lane, Michael Bradigo, Sarah York Sobelewsky and Hilary York; two great-grandsons, Grayson Lane and Nicholas Bradigo, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters, Mildred Balaschak, Adeline Balaschak, Mary Hanisko and Helen Petrosky, an infant brother Theodore Wacek, and her dear long-time companion, William Kilduff.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.