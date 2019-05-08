The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
1050 Flanders Rd.
Southington, CT
Irene T. Toffolon


Irene T. Toffolon Obituary
Irene T. (Wacek) Toffolon, 92, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford. She was the wife of the late Achille Toffolon.

Born September 30, 1926 in Meriden, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Zabek) Wacek.

Irene was employed by the Thompson Candy Co. until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church.

She is survived by her three daughters, Diane Hovey, of Hudson, NH, Nancy Toffolon (Joseph Geladino) of Bristol, and Janet York of Enfield; five grandchildren, Zachary and Geoffrey Lane, Michael Bradigo, Sarah York Sobelewsky and Hilary York; two great-grandsons, Grayson Lane and Nicholas Bradigo, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters, Mildred Balaschak, Adeline Balaschak, Mary Hanisko and Helen Petrosky, an infant brother Theodore Wacek, and her dear long-time companion, William Kilduff.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
