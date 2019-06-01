Mrs. Irene Vecchitto, 92 passed away peacefully, at her home and went to join her beloved husband, the late Michael Vecchitto on Thursday, May 30, 2019.



A lifelong Meriden resident, Irene (always known as Pinky to family and friends) was a devoted wife and mother. She was very close to her extended family, especially her sisters. For many years, Pinky worked at Orlea, Inc., a family manufacturing business, as bookkeeper.



She is survived by a son, Michael (wife Rose), daughter Nancy Fontanella (husband John), and five grandchildren (Harmony Scaglione, Charity Korb, Rachel Vecchitto, Dan Vecchitto, and Nico Fontanella).



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday June 3rd from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and attend her funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019