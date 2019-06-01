The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Vecchito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Vecchito

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene Vecchito Obituary
Mrs. Irene Vecchitto, 92 passed away peacefully, at her home and went to join her beloved husband, the late Michael Vecchitto on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

A lifelong Meriden resident, Irene (always known as Pinky to family and friends) was a devoted wife and mother. She was very close to her extended family, especially her sisters. For many years, Pinky worked at Orlea, Inc., a family manufacturing business, as bookkeeper.

She is survived by a son, Michael (wife Rose), daughter Nancy Fontanella (husband John), and five grandchildren (Harmony Scaglione, Charity Korb, Rachel Vecchitto, Dan Vecchitto, and Nico Fontanella).

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday June 3rd from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and attend her funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now