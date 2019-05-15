Irving "Pete" Harrison, 89, of Wallingford, loving husband of Lorraine (Geremia) Harrison for 64 years, passed away May 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and his beloved dog, Emmy.



He was born in New Haven on December 3, 1929, a son of the late Russell and Effie (Scranton) Harrison.



He was a Veteran of the Korean War, a member of Compass Lodge #9, who worked at Wallace Silversmith as a Tool and Die cutter, then as the Plant Manager prior to his retirement. Pete was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a man of great compassion who loved all animals, working with wood, albeit carpentry, wood carving, building kayaks, or volunteering at Habit for Humanity. He loved his family, teaching his kids to love the water, at Bashan Lake, where they learned to boat, water ski, swim, and in the winter, cross country ski and snowmobile. In his younger, more active years, he loved touring on his motorcycles, paddling in his kayak, going to the gym, always "puttering and tinkering" in his workshop, in the yard, or at the lake.



In addition to his wife, Lorraine, he is survived by his daughters, Debra Lafleche and her husband, Ronald, Bonnie Kuczynski and her husband, Steven, and Renee Hagele and her husband, David, all of East Haddam; his son, Gregg Harrison and his wife Lisa, of Portland; his sister, Barbara Hocking of Wallingford; his brother in law Fred Geremia of Colorado; his grandchildren, Shauna Dutch (husband Bob) Maureen Walton (fiance Jessika ) Susan Bennett, Steven Kuczynski Jr. (wife Gesine) and Kyle Kuczynski (fiance Jillian) his great grandchildren, Kyla and Lucas Dutch and Klinton Kuczynski; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Emmy. He was predeceased by his in sister-in-law, Sandra (Geremia) Devine.



His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm with a funeral service to immediately follow at 12 noon in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the Franciscan Home Care & Hospice 267 Finch Ave, Meriden, CT 06451 or PAWS New England, PO Box 542, Ashland, MA 01721. For online condolences please visit www. wallingfordfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019