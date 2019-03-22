Isabel R. Lorenzana 96, beloved wife of the late Juan A. Lorenzana, passed away on Saturday, March 16 2019, at Miller Memorial Community. She was born in Manati, Puerto Rico, on April 20, 1922. Isabel has been a resident of Meriden, CT, since 1953. She was devoted to God, family & love. She never turned anyone away. Her home was always open as well as her heart. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed.



She is survived by her daughters Ana Andrews & Miriam Lorenzana of Meriden, CT, and two grandchildren she raised as her own, Joseph Rivera and Maria Lorenzana, as well as 7 more grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Isabel was pre-deceased by her son John A. Lorenzana and her daughters Margarita Lorenzana & Doris Johnson.



Services will be private & at the discretion of the family.



"THE BRIGHTEST STAR BURNS TO THE END"



