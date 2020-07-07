1/1
Isabel Nedinsky Hilbert
3/17/1921 - 7/5/2020
Isabel (Nedinsky) Hilbert, 99, of Wallingford, wife of the late Joseph Hilbert, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Regency House. She was born in Shenandoah, PA on March 17, 1921, a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Nedinsky; one of seven children. Isabel and her husband, along with their six children moved to Wallingford in 1956. Isabel worked at Parker Farms Elementary School Cafeteria as manager before going to Sheehan High School Cafeteria until retiring. Isabel loved to play bridge, knit, crochet and bowling but mostly loved being with her family. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Ricci; son, Edward Hilbert and his wife Diane; son, George Hilbert and his wife Linda; daughter, Joan Sheehan; her grandchildren, Jim, John, and Frank Ricci, Eddie Hilbert, Kristy Uhlan, Joe Hilbert and Stephanie McDade; her great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Makayla, Spencer, Stevie, Shawna, Kenzi, Matthew, Anthony, Addison, Nicholas, Jackie, Isabella, Carter and Eli; and her great great grandchildren, Sophia and Zoe Grace. She was predeceased by her son, Raymond; daughter, Ann Marie; sons-in-law, Jim Ricci and Tim Sheehan. The family would like to thank the staff at Regency House for the care and compassion they gave her during her stay there. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
