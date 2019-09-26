|
Isabella (McCreath) Martin, 86, loving wife of the late Robert R. Martin, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 23, 2019 at MidState Medical Center.
Isabella was born in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, February 26, 1933, a daughter of the late James McCreath and Rebecca (Lough) McCreath and had been a Wallingford resident for over 40 years. Bella and Bob enjoyed winters in Lakeland, Florida for many years.
She is survived by her sisters Helen Coulter of Wallingford and Rebecca McCully of Meriden; her brother Robert McCreath of England; and several nieces and nephews including her special niece Michelle Ann McCully. She was predeceased by her brother James McCreath.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, September 28, from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Isabella may be sent to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT. 06450 or the Wallingford Senior Center, 238 Washington Street, Wallingford, CT. 06492. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019