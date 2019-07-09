The Record-Journal Obituaries
Isidro Rivera


5/15/1918 - 7/4/2019
Isidro Rivera Obituary
Isidro Rivera of Meriden, loving husband of the late Garcia Rivera, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 4, 2019.

Isidro was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on May 15, 1918. He was the son of Julia and Celso Rivera. He had been a Meriden resident for many years. He served his country proudly in the Army Infantry, Company A during World War II. He was employed at International Silver until his retirement in 1980.

He is survived by his two daughters, Myrna E. Rivera and her spouse, Donna Thibeault of Prospect and Evelyn Gonzalez and her spouse of Meriden; two grandchildren, Jennifer Briggs and her spouse Christian of Danbury and Michael Gonzalez of Kuwait. He is also survived by a great granddaughter, Ismael. He is also survived by his brother Carlos and numerous nieces and nephews. Isidro was predeceased by his sisters Belen Rivera, Carmen Vega, Mecca Gonzalez; his brothers, Nito Rivera and Fernando Rivera.

His last outing was in celebration of his 100th birthday party at his favorite place, the casino.

There were no calling hours and burial was on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors. The Rivera Family would like to extend a special thank you to all those who offer condolences. We would also like to thank the staff of Coccomo Apple Rehab for the dignity of care during his final days. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Isidro may be sent , 501 Memphis, TN, 38105. This was among his favorite charities. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019
