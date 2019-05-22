Jacqueline (Loomis) Winchell, 87, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 20, 2019 after a short illness. She was the wife of Robert J. Winchell, to whom she was married for 61 years. Jackie was born in Lincoln, ME, in 1932, and had been a resident of Wallingford for 65 years.



Besides her husband she leaves her son Martin B. Winchell and his partner Tom Veronesi of Wells, ME. and her daughter Deborah L. Decker and her husband Alan of Spanish Forks, UT. She is also survived by two granddaughters Natalie (Brogan) Wheeler and their son Madden, and Patricia Decker and grandson Neeko Decker of Spanish Forks, UT. She also leaves her lifelong friends Angie Vergnetti and Diane Misiorski, as well as her nephew Ed Braun of Florida. She was predeceased by her son Brian Winchell; and her sister Anita Conte, as well as her parents Eva and Brooks Loomis.



Mr. Winchell wishes to thank the staff of the MidState Medical Center in Meriden, for their caring and compassionate care as they helped Jacqueline to transition into the next life.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m., in the In Memoriam Cemetery, 18 Maplewood Ave., Wallingford. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext.