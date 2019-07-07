Jacqueline (Berube) Nadeau, 89, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Sheridan Woods Health Care Center in Bristol, after a long illness. She was the loving wife of the late Ellay Nadeau.



Jacqueline was born on May 2, 1930 in Daigle, Maine, and was the daughter of the late Midas and Melvina (Morin) Berube.



She enjoyed fishing, quilting, crocheting, and flowers, and had a great sense of humor. Jacqueline was known for her "famous" molasses cookies.



She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Lee Bilodeau and her husband, Jean-Luc, and Darlene Pelletier and her husband, Ronald, all of Bristol. Jacqueline is also survived by her four granddaughters, Ellie Pelletier, Amy St Germain, Michelle Bilodeau and Nancy Hoyt; along with five great-grandchildren.



She is also survived by two sisters, Robertine Lebrun, of Southington, and Norma Jandreau, of Caribou, Maine; and a brother, Valmont Berube, of Southington; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters and six brothers.



The funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., to St Thomas Church for a Mass at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be Monday, July 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Published in The Record-Journal on July 7, 2019